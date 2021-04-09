Waldemar Gerdt, a member of the Bundestag Committee on International Policy, accused the United States of waging an economic war against its European allies because the American side blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. His words convey RIA News…

“All this once again reveals the US political strategy under the leadership of Biden’s new” war team “in relation to competing economic projects in Europe,” Gerdt said. According to him, this position is contrary to the interests of both the United States and American business.

The German deputy also spoke about the possible appointment of former US special envoy for international energy issues Amos Hochstein to the post of US special envoy for the destruction of Nord Stream 2. Gerdt pointed to Hochstein’s involvement in the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” and suggested that if he was appointed, it would be about “destroying a competitor with the help of political, but it is possible that military measures.”

On April 1, the construction operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, announced that the pipeline was 95 percent complete. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project will be completed by the end of 2021.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to leave the project. In addition to the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine are opposed to the project.