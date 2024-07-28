Zeit: Having lost control over Mirnohrad, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will face the collapse of the front

Having lost control over Myrnohrad, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will face the collapse of the front. About this reports German publication Zeit.

It is noted that Mirnohrad is located on the main supply line between Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar. Most of the logistics of Ukrainian troops in the region depend on it, the author of the article writes. “If control over the city passes to the Russians and the supply line is interrupted, then Ukraine is threatened with the collapse of the front,” the article says.

According to the publication, the situation of Ukrainian troops in two of the three most important sections of the front has significantly worsened against the backdrop of the Russian offensive.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military had built an “offensive arc” in the Donetsk People’s Republic. According to The Washington Post, the Russian Armed Forces intend to take the transport hub located in Pokrovsk.