n-tv: Russian diplomats expelled from Germany in connection with the desire to reduce the “presence of special services”

The German Foreign Ministry explained that the decision to expel Russian diplomats from the country was made in connection with the desire to reduce the “presence of special services.” This is reported by the TV channel n-tv.

As the Foreign Ministry explained, conversations with the Russian side on this topic have been going on for “the last few weeks.” “Today’s departure of the Russian embassy staff is connected precisely with this,” the ministry added.

The fact that Berlin decided on the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats became known on April 21. According to the Rise newspaper, more than 20 employees were expelled from the country. Moscow promised a mirror response: Russia would expel German diplomats and significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in the country.