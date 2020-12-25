The Catholic Church in the German city of Eichstät apologized for the burning of the “witches” after 400 years of silence. This was reported by the newspaper The Independent December 24.

From the 15th to the 18th century, about 400 people were tortured and killed in this city on suspicion of witchcraft.

Archbishop Gregor Maria Franz Hanke called the events of those years “a bleeding wound in the history of the church” and promised to erect a plaque in memory of the victims.

In total, about 60 thousand people were executed in Europe on suspicion of witchcraft, 25 thousand of them – on the territory of modern Germany. Most of the victims were women, but there were also men and children.

The campaign for the rehabilitation of the victims of the “witch hunt” began in Germany in 2011 at the initiative of the priest Hartmut Hegeler. Since then, the authorities of more than 50 German cities, including Cologne and Leipzig, have posthumously rehabilitated those executed on charges of witchcraft and installed memorial plaques and monuments in their honor, and in some cases even renamed streets.

According to Hegeler, the Catholic Church in those centuries “feared the reformation, and the trials of witches were a means of fighting it.” For example, those who turned their backs on Catholicism were accused of conspiring with the devil.

In early November, Robert Zemeckis’ film “The Witches” topped the box office in Russia and the CIS. At the same time, people with disabilities, including the Paralympic champions, condemned the film for the offensive portrayal of the hands of the main characters. The filmmaker Warner Bros. expressed regret.