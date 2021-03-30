In Germany, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will only be used for people over 60 years old. This is reported by the DPA with reference to the decision of the conference, which was attended by the Minister of Health of Germany Jens Spahn and his colleagues from the federal states.

Citizens under the established threshold will be able to get vaccinated with this drug only after an assessment of their health status by a doctor and in the case of an individual risk analysis after thorough information.

The Standing Commission on Vaccinations (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute has also changed its recommendations for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to her conclusion, the drug is intended only for people over 60 years old.

Earlier it was reported that in Germany, more than 30 cases of thrombosis in the brain were recorded in those vaccinated with the Vaxzevria coronavirus vaccine (by AstraZeneca). Of these, nine people died.