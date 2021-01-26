In the vicinity of the German city of Gütersloh in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, criminals stole ten containers with protective respirators from a warehouse. Reported by RIA News…

Stolen protective equipment is classified as FFP2. They protect against coronavirus more effectively than conventional medical masks. The damage is estimated at 40 thousand euros (3.6 million rubles).

In Bavaria, Germany, a law has been in effect since January, according to which residents are prohibited from entering shops and public transport without respirators with a protection level of FFP2 or higher. The ban also applies to homemade masks. A similar measure was also taken in neighboring Austria.

Earlier, the doctor criticized the idea of ​​wearing respirators instead of masks on the street and in public places. According to Associate Professor Afshin Emre Kayipmaz, a researcher at the Ankara City Hospital Emergency Clinic, respirators are indeed better able to filter out various particles and create less moisture, but they also have a drawback – they do not filter out exhaled air. This is why valve respirators are not suitable for use in public areas and transportation.