In Germany, they stood up for the Soviet soldier Nikolai Masalov, who saved a German girl during the battles in Berlin in 1945. This was confirmed by the director of the German-Russian Museum of the History of World War II Berlin-Karlshorst, historian Jörg Morre in a conversation with RIA News…

“Masalov’s feat of saving a child was not the only one during the battles in Berlin. But he is one of the few, I would say, the only one that can be confidently proven, ”said Morre. According to the historian, there is no doubt about what happened.

According to him, the feat of the Red Army sergeant even formed the basis for the plot of the Warrior-Liberator monument in Treptower Park (Berlin). In addition, his memory is immortalized on the Potsdamer-Brücke bridge in the center of the German capital, on a plaque.

Nikolai Masalov is a native of the Kemerovo Region, in April 1945 he was the flag officer of the 20th Guards Rifle Regiment of the 79th Guards Rifle Division. During the battles for Berlin, he saved a three-year-old girl and was wounded, for which he was awarded the title of honorary citizen of the city in 1965. However, in 1992, after the unification of Germany, Masalov was not included in the updated list. The governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, asked the authorities of the German capital to return the honorary title to the military, but they refused.