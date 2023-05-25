Bild called the exercises of the NATO Air Force Air Defender 23 a signal for Russia about the combat readiness of the alliance

Against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, NATO, under the auspices of Germany, decided to threaten Russia with exercises of the Air Force (Air Force) called Air Defender 23. About this writes German newspaper Bild.

The Air Defender 23 was first discussed in the alliance in 2018, but the decision to conduct the exercise was made only after the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

“The Bundeswehr is preparing for the biggest NATO air exercise in history. <…> Undoubtedly, this event will be a signal for Russia and President Vladimir Putin,” the journalists said.

Thus, the authors of the article assessed the speech of the head of the German Air Force headquarters Ingo Gerhartz. He called one of the goals of the maneuvers a demonstration of the alliance’s quick reaction to the situation, “if the worst happens.”

Air Defender 23 exercises will take place in Germany from 12 to 23 June. Several thousand soldiers from Europe and the United States will take part in them, who will lift 240 aircraft into the air during training.

Earlier, the stage of the largest NATO exercises in the Balkans, Immediate Response 23, began in Montenegro. The military personnel of Montenegro, the United States and Croatia will take part in them.