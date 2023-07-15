FAZ: German Foreign Minister Burbock announced daily peace talks in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that peace talks in Ukraine are going on every day. About it writes newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

At a reader’s forum in Chemnitz, Germany, Berbock spoke with Wladimir Klitschko, brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. She was asked a question from the floor when the right moment comes for peace talks on Ukraine. In response, the German Foreign Minister spoke about the daily dialogues on this issue and stressed that she leads them personally.

The minister added that the supply of German weapons to Ukraine does not contradict the search for a peaceful solution. According to her, we are not talking “either about weapons or about negotiations,” since these processes take place at the same time.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed the opinion that the conflict in Ukraine will end when the United States wants it. In his opinion, if Washington wants peace, then the dialogue between the parties will begin “even tomorrow.”