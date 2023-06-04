Focus: Two policemen were injured in Leipzig during the protests of the radical left

In the city of Leipzig in eastern Germany, several policemen were injured during protests by radical left forces. It is reported by the German magazine Focus.

According to the newspaper, on the evening of Saturday, June 3, demonstrators threw stones at the police station. As a result, two law enforcement officers guarding the facility were injured.

It is reported that 500 people were detained during the protests.

Earlier, the Leipzig authorities banned the demonstration of supporters of the radical left. Nevertheless, on June 3, about 1.5 thousand radicals took to the streets of the city. The protests are linked to convictions against representatives of a left-wing extremist organization who attacked members of neo-Nazi groups.

Earlier in Leipzig and a number of other cities in eastern Germany, there were mass protests against the country’s energy policy. It was clarified that the demonstrators were protesting against high energy prices and the policies of the federal government.