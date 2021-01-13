Several people in a nursing home in Hagen, Germany have contracted the novel coronavirus despite being vaccinated by the BioNTech-Pfizer consortium, writes Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to a representative of the city administration, immunity to COVID-19 is formed only 7-10 days after the first vaccination, so patients could become infected before the second injection.

Recall that the vaccination campaign in Germany officially began on December 27.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a doctor who had been vaccinated with a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech died shortly before his death, in addition, in Norway, three deaths have already been reported among patients who also received this drug.