German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may be lying when he states that it is impossible to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with long-range Taurus missiles due to the fact that this would require the direct participation of German military instructors in setting up the necessary equipment on Ukrainian territory. A German publication wrote about this on March 1 Focus.

It is noted that the appearance of a recording of a conversation between the German military about plans to attack the Crimean Bridge with the possible use of Taurus missiles puts Scholz in a difficult position.

“There are only two possible conclusions left: Scholz is lying in his explanation (about the inadmissibility of sending Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. – Ed.), or he does not trust Ukraine and is simply pretending. In neither case does the chancellor look his best,” the material states.

Scholz spoke out against the supply of German long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine on February 26. He considered it dangerous to involve Germany in the conflict. Scholz also admitted that he was amazed by the statements of a number of politicians about possible participation in the conflict. Later, on February 29, the German Chancellor explained the refusal to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine by the risk of attacks on Moscow. According to him, to ensure control over the use of Taurus, it would be advisable to send German military personnel to Ukraine, but this is excluded.

However, on March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published on VKontakte a complete transcript of the discussion among senior German army officials about Taurus missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to her data, took place on February 19. During the conversation, the military discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to Graefe, if the decision is made, they will be ready for use in eight months. It will also take six months to produce mounts for rocket launchers and three to four months to train personnel.

A fragment of an audio recording from representatives of the German Air Force says that Bundeswehr officers discussed how many Taurus missiles would be needed to attack the Crimean Bridge and whether such a strike would be effective. The conversation took place between the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC Inspector Gerhartz and the employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Fenske and Frostedte.

On the same day, Zakharova noted that Berlin’s attempt to avoid answering about the audio recording of Bundeswehr officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge would be an admission of Germany’s guilt. In addition, she stated that the German press had a reason to prove its independence and ask questions to German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock about what happened.

The DPA agency, citing a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, reported that an investigation has been initiated into the possible interception of messages from the German Air Force regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

In turn, Bild wrote that the audio recording is most likely not fake. The Bild newspaper also reported that the German segment of the social network X (formerly Twitter) began to block accounts that distributed a recording of a conversation between German officers discussing the Taurus missile attack on the Crimean Bridge.

At the same time, it became known that in the German segment of the social network X they began to block accounts that were distributing a recording of a conversation between German officers discussing the Taurus missile attack on the Crimean Bridge. Against this background, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that the blocking is a real “covering up tracks.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.