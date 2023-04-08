Member of the Bundestag Dagdalen: Scholz misled the Germans because of the supply of tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has misled the public because of the violation of an agreement with Washington to send tanks to Ukraine, said Bundestag deputy from the Left Party Sevim Dagdelen. Her words leads Jungle Welt edition.

Dagdalen recalled the agreement between the German authorities and the US government on the joint supply of military equipment to Kyiv. However, she noted, only Berlin fulfilled its part of the agreements by transferring Leopard tanks to Ukraine. “The United States itself has stated that the delivery of Abrams tanks promised by them earlier cannot be carried out. Thus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking about the related deliveries of American and German tanks, misled the public, ”the deputy concluded.

Earlier it became known about the arrival in Ukraine of 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government. In addition, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) were also sent to the combat zone.