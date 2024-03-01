German businessman Dotcom declared Scholz insane due to the recording of a military conversation

German-Finnish entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, commented on a previously published conversation between German officers about the possible bombing of the Crimean Bridge. This is what he's talking about wrote on the social network X.

According to Dotcom, according to the audio recording, the German military was planning an attack on the Crimean Bridge, trying to remain “undetected.” In this regard, the entrepreneur emphasized that the policies of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are leading the country to war with Russia.

“Because of Olaf Scholz, Germany risks being drawn into a war with Russia. Mentally ill,” said the businessman.

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters.