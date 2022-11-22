In 2011 in Duisburg, Germany, “Tiger and Turtle” was born, a roller coaster unlike any other: you have to walk to ride it. The work is made of steel and reaches a height of 21 meters, although the sensation of height is much greater, as it is located on top of a hill on the outskirts of the city. It has a total of 349 steps and 800 LED lights that illuminate it at night, creating a light work with sinuous shapes. In a short time, the attraction has become an icon. Helping its success were the photogenic looks and the crazy idea of ​​a roller coaster that you can ride on foot. But also something much more difficult to explain with images or words: the sensation of walking along a structure whose curves transform it, despite the cold steel, into an organic element, which changes with every step. “As you walk along the path, you experience changes in perspective simultaneously with your movement,” explain German architects Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth, “and the very shape of the sculpture is difficult to understand, as it seems to change as you walk.”



