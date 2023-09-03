The head of the Munich Institute proposed a fracking method to reduce the cost of gas production

In Germany, they proposed a way to reduce the cost of gas by extracting it by hydraulic fracturing (fracking). Such a proposal was put forward by the head of the Munich Institute for Economic Research Ifo Clemens Fust, reports Welt am Sonntag.

According to the scientist, it is not enough for Germany to expand the list of renewable energy sources, the country needs to return to nuclear energy and introduce the fracking method in shale gas production.

Earlier in Germany, they announced the risks for the country’s gas supply in the coming winter. Residents were urged to use energy economically, recalling that the cost of gas has increased significantly since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis.

The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced a sharp decline in gas consumption in Europe following the results of the first eight months of the first year. It decreased by 26 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2022, while the Russian company provided a significant increase in the Chinese market.