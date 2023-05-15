Die Tageszeitung: the head of the Berlin party “Left” made a scandal over the flag of Ukraine

The head of the Berlin party “Left” Philip Volfeil made a scandal over the proposal to hang the flag of Ukraine on the building of the headquarters of the faction in the German capital on the eve of the congress. The newspaper wrote about it Die Tageszeitung.

“On the eve of the party congress, a heated discussion flares up in the Left party: should the Ukrainian flag hang on the house of Karl Liebknecht,” the journalists write.

In turn, Volfeil’s associates proposed placing a “banner of peace” with slogans in German, Russian and Ukrainian on the building.

The initiative was not appreciated by network users either. They declared that the Marxist Liebnecht was “turning in his grave” at such an idea. Other commentators suggested that the Left’s office be renamed Stepan Bandera’s house as a sign of solidarity.

On May 8, foreign media wrote that in the center of Berlin in the Tiergarten park near the monument to the Soviet T-34 tank, a conflict between two passers-by over their attitude to the situation in Ukraine escalated into a mass brawl. As noted, it all started with a remark that the policeman made to the children who climbed onto the tank. They walked in the park with adults. After that, a man with a Ukrainian flag on his back approached the memorial. An argument ensued, which later escalated into a fight.