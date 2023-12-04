Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 16:53

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Monday, 4th, that the Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad, Finance, will have to “open the coffer” for the policy of recovering degraded land promised by the president in his campaign electoral. Lula made the statements in Berlin, where he participated in an event with businesspeople from Germany.

“We are in a process and we want to share with you, German businesspeople, we are firmly committed to recovering 40 million hectares of degraded land in our country”, said the president.

And he declared: “If we manage to do this, with the government’s incentive policy, which Haddad will have to open the coffer for us to have this policy, we will be able to promise Marina Silva [ministra do Meio Ambiente] that we are not going to cut down another tree so that we can double our agricultural production, our meat production.”

New relationship with Germany and criticism of its predecessor

Lula said that his visit to Germany would begin a new relationship between the European country and Brazil.

He also once again criticized his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, although without mentioning him by name.

“We had a president who only liked Trump and only liked the Prime Minister of Israel, nobody else,” said Lula, referring to Brazil’s time in isolation on the international stage.