The German business sentiment index rose from 90.8 points in March to 91.8 points in April, according to a survey released on Monday, 25, by the German institute IFO. This month’s result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a drop in the indicator to 89.1 points. The IFO’s so-called economic expectations sub-index increased from 84.9 points in March to 86.7 points in April. In the same period, the current conditions sub-index increased marginally, from 97.1 to 97.2 points. The IFO’s monthly survey involves around nine thousand companies in the manufacturing, services, trade and construction sectors. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

