Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 7:10 am

The Ifo index of business sentiment in Germany fell from 87.4 in July (revised data, from 87.3 previously reported) to 85.7 in August, reported this Friday, 25, the Ifo institute. Analysts interviewed by factset projected a smaller fall, to 86.7. The expectations index went from 83.6 in July (revised data, from 83.5 beforehand) to 82.6 in August, while the current conditions index moved from 91.4 in July (revised data, from 91.3 before informed) to 89.0 in August.