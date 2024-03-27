In Germany, 5 people were accused of supplying Siemens turbines to Crimea in circumvention of sanctions

The prosecutor's office of the German city of Hamburg has charged four German citizens and one Swiss citizen for helping to supply Siemens gas turbines to Russia, which ended up in Crimea in circumvention of sanctions. Writes about this WirtschaftsWoche.

According to the German prosecutor's office, four turbines were shipped to St. Petersburg from the port of Hamburg between November 2015 and January 2016. The cost of the contract was 111 million euros, and according to it the turbines were to be used not in Crimea, but in the south of Russia.

Prosecutors believe the defendants, one of whom is a Siemens employee, knew the final destination for the supplied turbines. The company denies knowing that the turbines were heading to Crimea and says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Previously, the Siemens Mobility company, controlled by Siemens AG, demanded in the Arbitration Court of the Sverdlovsk Region to recover just over a billion rubles from the Ural Locomotives enterprise, which is also involved in the production of Lastochka electric trains.