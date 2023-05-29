Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

05/28/2023 – 6:19 pm

Share



The President of Turkey received 67.4% of the votes among Turks living in Germany, 15 percentage points above his overall performance in the elections. another five-year term, far outperformed Turkish expatriate voters in Germany than at home.

With around 95% of the ballots counted in Germany, Erdogan received 67.4% of the vote among Turkish expatriates – more than 15 percentage points above his overall performance in the election, in which he won 52.1% of the vote.

His opposition rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, received 32.6% of the vote in Germany, against 47.86% overall. The figures were released by the state news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan’s electoral performance in Germany was superior to that of the last election, in 2018, when he had 64.8% of the votes – in that election, however, there was only one round.

largest Turkish diaspora

In Turkey, around 61 million people were eligible to vote in the second round, in addition to another 3.4 million Turks living abroad.

The largest Turkish diaspora is in Germany, home to around 3 million people with Turkish roots. Of that group, about 1.5 million people were eligible to vote in the election. The majority of Turkish voters in Germany live in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has 500,000 voters.

In the first round, held on May 14, Erdogan had received 65.5% of the votes among Turks living in Germany.

Popular in Germany

Experts attribute Erdogan’s strong performance among Turks in Germany to several factors.

Turkish immigration to Germany in the post-war period was mainly people from the interior of Anatolia, with a religious and conservative worldview.

The president of the Turkish Community in Germany, Gökay Sofuoglu, says that, in addition, Erdogan knew how to build a good structure among the Turkish community in Germany. “He came across as someone who cares about Turks in Germany,” he says.

Sofuoglu says that many people of Turkish descent who have lived in Germany for years are confronted with racism on a daily basis. Therefore, especially among young people there is a kind of protest attitude, and these voters identify with Erdogan.

“He presents himself as the strong man, who gives them the feeling of being part of a great nation, promises identity and belonging and also consolidates it – contrary, perhaps, to German politics”, he observes.

bl (DPA, Portuguese)























