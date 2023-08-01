Bild journalist Repke: Ukrainian Armed Forces lost CV90 infantry fighting vehicle due to its use close to the front

Bild journalist from Germany Julian Repke in his Twitter-account criticized the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for misuse of the provided military equipment, bringing it “too close” to the front line.

So he reacted to the news that the Russian military captured the Swedish infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) CV90 for the first time. He noted that it was not lost during the counter-offensive for which it was supposed to be used, but after it was separated from the rest of the brigade and used for isolated defense in the Chervonopopovka area.

According to Repke, the BMP approached the front line “too close”, which is why it was hit by the Russian military, and then towed to Russian-controlled territory as a valuable trophy.

The journalist stressed that the German army is just accusing the Armed Forces of using the provided equipment for other purposes, “not as required for a successful operation” and of dividing large brigades into isolated vulnerable groups.

Earlier, Forbes columnist David Ax reported that the Russian military managed to capture the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) from the Ukrainian military for the first time. Later, the Indian edition of HindustanTimes released a video about the capture of the BMP.