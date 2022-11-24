The situation with the placement of Ukrainian refugees in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany continues to deteriorate. On Wednesday, November 23, the newspaper reported Die Welt.

As Minister of Justice of Baden-Württemberg Marion Gentges noted, the situation is extremely stressful. According to her, the region received 139 thousand Ukrainian refugees, as well as 22 thousand people seeking protection from other countries, as well as three thousand people as part of humanitarian assistance.

In addition, Gentges identified a problem with the accommodation of refugees, given that with the onset of winter their number will increase. She pointed to the need to create an effective system for the distribution of refugees across the EU countries in order to evenly distribute the load.

At the same time, no efforts from the German federal government have been observed so far, Gentges added.

Earlier, on November 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that more than 1 million refugees from Ukraine were registered in Germany, which is a big challenge for the country, its communes, cities and communities.

On October 24, readers of Der Spiegel magazine were outraged by the large influx of Ukrainian refugees, calling for their deportation.

Prior to this, on October 4, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the leaders of 23 municipalities in the Baden-Württemberg region of Germany had approached Interior Minister Nancy Fraser with a request for financial assistance to provide refugees from Ukraine, as the number of arrivals only increases. They lack housing and other resources.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to September 13, 2022, a total of more than 7.2 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in Europe. More than 4 million of them were registered in these states as part of national protection and assistance programs. Most of them are in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.