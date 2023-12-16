MUNICH. After the sensational action at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and the recent one at the University of Augsburg, both daubed with fluorescent orange paint, now the German climate activists of the Last Generation (Letzte Generation in German) are attacking the symbols of the Christmas period. They sprayed the Christmas trees in the centers of several cities with the same paint. In the morning, the large fir tree in front of the Bundesrat in the capital was targeted: two of them distributed paint on the branches of the tree and had themselves filmed and photographed. Then it was the turn of the richly decorated one in the Maedlerpassage in Leipzig and trees in Kiel, Rostock, Nuremberg and Munich. In the Bavarian city, climate activists defaced the decorated fir tree and a stall at the Christmas market in Sendlinger Tor.

The scene was repeated in the various cities in the same way: first they attacked the Christmas symbol par excellence with fire extinguishers modified to spray paint, then they demonstrated with signs with writings that read “Contemplating the disaster? Charity = climate protection.” In a statement the group said that despite “the twinkling lights, glittering decorations and festive atmosphere”, climate change cannot be forgotten, as the world is hurtling towards a future full of catastrophes .

Simon Lachner, spokesperson for Ultima Generazione in Germany, explains: «We are hurtling towards disaster at full speed and our governments in Dubai are failing miserably to pull the emergency brake and decide to phase out fossil fuels. I ask myself: how can we look at the excited eyes of children at Christmas with a clear conscience?”. And he adds that this is a moment of reflection and therefore also a moment to consider what the priorities are. What is more important? Remain clinging to the current destructive way of life or commit to a future worth living for future generations too? For the German Last Generation group, charity and hope at the center of the Christian Christmas message must be brought into daily life also with regards to climate protection. In Germany this group of activists began demonstrating from the beginning of 2022 with road blocks and other sensational actions. Investigations and trials are underway against its members, some have already been convicted.