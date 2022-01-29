The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Friedrich Merz, called the shutdown of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline unreasonable from an economic point of view. He spoke about this in an interview with Die Welt newspaper. TASS.

“Under normal conditions, we will not be able to avoid the launch of an already completed pipeline. And from an economic point of view, it is ridiculous to stop Nord Stream 2 – after these huge investments [в проект]”, – said the politician, noting that with the “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, it will be completely excluded that the pipeline will work.

Earlier Merz named two mistakes of Europe in relations with Russia. He stated that Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT would lead to the collapse of the entire system and the transition to the Chinese analogue of the payment system. Also, according to the politician, Europe should not have tried to sign an association agreement with Ukraine, which violates the Russian-Ukrainian agreements.

On September 10, 2021, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2. By mid-October, the project was ready for launch, but the start date for its operation will be determined by an “independent regulator” – the Federal Grid Agency. The Nord Stream 2 certification procedure will take several months.