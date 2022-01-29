Head of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz in an interview with Die Welt named two mistakes of the European Union (EU) in relation to Russia. The first of them is plans to disconnect from the international payment system SWIFT. According to the politician, this will harm Europe. The second is the EU’s conclusion of an association agreement with Ukraine, which has led to contradictions in existing trade agreements with Moscow.

Plans to disconnect from SWIFT

Merz noted that Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT is dangerous because this system could collapse, after which a transition to the Chinese payment system is not ruled out. The head of the CDU added that, despite the risks, such a possibility continues to be a subject of discussion in Europe.

If we cut Russia off from SWIFT, there is a great danger that this system will collapse and that we may then have to switch to the Chinese payment system. By doing so, we will cause serious harm to ourselves. Friedrich Merz head of the CDU

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is discussing all possible sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine. She allowed Russia to disconnect from the SWIFT international payment system and impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

On January 26, the European Central Bank (ECB) asked European banks for reports on their readiness to impose sanctions against Russia. ECB representatives are looking into how financial institutions will act in various scenarios, such as when trying to block Russian banks’ access to SWIFT.

Association Agreement with Ukraine

According to Friedrich Merz, another mistake of the European Union was the conclusion of an association agreement with Ukraine. He pointed out that this had led to controversy regarding existing trade arrangements with Russia.

We, as the EU, must respect that countries that, for example, conclude association agreements or free trade area agreements with the EU, can simultaneously have obligations to other economic zones. Friedrich Merz head of the CDU

The politician stressed that Russia was and remains a European country, so the EU should ask what can be done to include it in the European political order. The head of the CDU added that negotiations should always be conducted with Moscow, despite the difficulties, and not only Germany, but all of Europe should do this. He noted that Berlin has no right to pursue a pro-Russian policy behind the backs of its neighbors.

Position on Nord Stream 2

Merz also spoke about Nord Stream 2. He noted that Germany’s serious strategic mistake was the classification of the gas pipeline as a private economic project and the inconsistency of its position with other European partners.

The head of the CDU added that Berlin was heavily dependent on Moscow, as it has a serious need for gas. He pointed out that under normal circumstances, the completed pipeline would have been put into operation.

See also Russia and the West.. Putin is discussing "other options" on the Ukraine crisis From an economic point of view, it would be unwise to stop Nord Stream 2 when so much money has been invested in it. But if Russia does invade Ukraine, the possibility of launching the pipeline is categorically ruled out. Friedrich Merz head of the CDU

On January 28, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the EU countries are ready to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Russia starts an invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, the investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted that if sanctions were imposed against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian gas supplies to Europe could be reduced indefinitely. Analysts believe that this situation will lead to a jump in prices on the gas market.

The situation around Ukraine

Merz also commented on the prospects for Ukraine’s entry into NATO. He recalled that there was a decision of the North Atlantic Alliance from 2008 that until a certain time the country would not be accepted into its composition.

I consider this position to be correct today. But it is inconceivable that we will meet Russia’s long-term demand to exclude this freedom of decision on Ukraine’s accession. Friedrich Merz head of the CDU

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised not to send alliance troops to Ukraine even in the event of a “Russian invasion” of its territory. He stressed that the military bloc will not ensure the military security of countries that are not part of it.

The head of the CDU also accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of slowness in what is happening around Ukraine. In his opinion, he acts extremely indecisively, avoids foreign policy topics, probably fearing the opposition of his own Social Democratic Party.

Merz spoke about the supply of weapons to Kiev. He stressed that Berlin has reasonable objections to this. At the same time, the politician pointed out that the remaining 27 EU member states should not become incapacitated due to the veto of the German government.

And if the EU states are unable to agree among themselves, then as a last resort, Ukraine should be provided with defensive weapons for self-defense in agreement with Poland, France, Great Britain and the Baltic countries Friedrich Merz head of the CDU

Berlin has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to send weapons to Kiev for the war in the Donbass. In January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock made such statements. Prior to that, in December 2021, the former chancellor of the republic, Angela Merkel, personally denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the supply of lethal weapons.