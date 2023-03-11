German expert Svistek accused the state of terrorist attacks on Nord Stream

Göran Svistek, a researcher at the Berlin Science and Politics Foundation, assessed the evidence that the attacks on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group. About this he spoke out live on ZDF.

Svistek named the possible organizer of the bombings at Nord Stream and blamed the state for them. In his opinion, funds for sabotage can only be obtained with the support of any organization, including official authorities.

The German expert stressed that an incident of this magnitude is not capable of organizing “some unrelated group there,” as Western publications said. Planning such a terrorist attack requires months, sometimes several years of preparation, as well as special skills. In addition, financial support and equipment are needed – for example, explosives, “which cannot be just bought on the construction market.”

On March 7, The New York Times, citing representatives of the US administration, wrote that forces supported by Ukraine were behind the sabotage at Nord Stream.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which he accused the United States of organizing attacks on gas pipelines. According to his version, American divers, under the cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage on pipelines.