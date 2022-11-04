Head of FAS Muller: German gas storages can be empty in severe frosts

Gas storage facilities in Germany could quickly become empty if there are severe frosts in the country for several days. Such a condition for increasing gas consumption was called by the head of the Federal Grid Agency (FSA) Klaus Müller in an interview with the newspaper Der Spiegel.

During the conversation, Müller was asked what could go wrong in Germany in the winter. According to the head of the agency, at the moment gas storage facilities in the country are filled by more than 99 percent. However, they may become empty if the weather changes.

“A few frosty days will be enough for a sharp increase in gas consumption. Based on their historical data, we know that when severe frosts come, the tanks are quickly emptied, ”Müller specified.

The FSA said earlier that Germany would be able to avert a gas shortage this winter if certain conditions were met, including a 20 percent reduction in gas consumption and the opening of LNG terminals by the end of the year.