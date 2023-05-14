The Bundestag was worried about the possible transition to the Arctic conflict between Russia and the West

Germany should pay attention to the issue of the militarization of the Arctic, since the current situation in this region is fraught, among other things, with the spread of the conflict between Russia and the West on its territory. The Left Party of the Bundestag stated this in its appeal to the government, the text of the letter of the parliamentarians was made available to Lenta.ru.

Deputies Sevim Dagdalen, Andrei Khunko, Ina Latendorf and Jacqueline Nastic spoke on behalf of the party. In their opinion, the political exclusivity of the Arctic as a region of peaceful international cooperation “disappears along with the Arctic ice sheet, under which there are about 16 percent of the world’s oil reserves and about 30 percent of the world’s reserves of natural gas, rare metals and minerals.”

“It is becoming increasingly clear that in the Arctic, at the intersection of foreign and security policy, the interests of competing powers and various states, such as Russia, China, the United States and the NATO alliance, clash. Recently, there has been a growing militarization of the Arctic by all countries present in the region, especially by Russia and the United States, ”the text of their appeal to the government says.

According to them, “this ever-increasing militarization is of particular importance” in connection with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, the Left Party warns against the possibility of a “horizontal escalation” scenario, that is, the actual spread of this conflict to the Arctic, taking into account all the military potential in the region.

Moreover, according to them, Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s planned entry into the alliance lead to serious changes in the architecture of security policy in the North as a whole.

“The direct border of the NATO alliance with Russia is expanding, and this limits Russia’s ability to conduct military operations in this area,” the parliamentarians specified, adding that, in their opinion, Moscow has already begun “to make military claims to the Arctic.”

Related materials:

Based on the foregoing, the Left Party asks the German government what role the country plays in the militarization of the Arctic and what military operations and plans Berlin intends to implement in this region.

Earlier, journalists from the American Bloomberg agency suggested that the Arctic would become the next place of confrontation between Russia and the West. They clarified that until recently the Arctic had the status of a region with a low probability of conflicts, but now, according to the authors, everything can change.

“The Arctic seabed may contain large reserves of fossil fuels, metals and critical minerals that will become easier to access as global warming melts the sea ice above them,” the journalists said, assuming that Russia, Canada, Denmark and the United States would try to seize rights over the Arctic territories in order to gain access to potentially profitable deposits of natural resources.