In an apartment in a residential building in the German city of Solingen, the administrative district of Dusseldorf, police found the bodies of five children. The Rheinische Post newspaper writes about this on Thursday, September 3.

The bodies of three girls and two boys, aged 18 months to eight years, were found at the site of the emergency. The cause of death of minors has not yet been disclosed. The family is also said to have a sixth child, an 11-year-old boy who lives with relatives of his 27-year-old mother.

According to a neighbor, in the morning she heard loud music from this apartment. The woman knows little about the family, since she met them recently.

It is assumed that the mother of minors could have been involved in their murder and wanted to commit suicide at the main railway station in Dusseldorf. She was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

District police chief Markus Röhrl described the incident as “absolutely terrifying” incident. Mayor of the city of Solingen Tim Kurzbach said that he was temporarily suspending the election campaign in connection with these events.

In June, it was reported that residents of San Antonio, Texas, found the bodies of six people in a car, including four children aged 11 months to four years. There was a massive suicide. The police chief noted that there was a note near the front door that read: “Bodies are inside the house, animals were in the freezer.”