At the American training ground Grafenvur in Germany, training on Abrams tanks for 200 Ukrainian servicemen began. This was reported on May 29 by the magazine Spiegel.

The Ukrainian military are training for live firing on training tanks. According to the publication, the exercises with heavy weapons began on Friday. Ukrainian servicemen learn how to drive tanks, perform tactical actions and undergo medical training.

The Ukrainian military is also trained in the maintenance and repair of tanks.

By the middle of the month, 31 Spiegel training tanks had already arrived at the Grafenwur base.

The Grafenwohr training ground is known as the US Army garrison in Bavaria. The base is Washington’s largest training facility in Europe.

Earlier, May 27, magazine Newsweek noted that, according to experts, after the supply of tanks by the West, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will face difficulties in training, logistics and coordination of tank troops with other parts of the Armed Forces.

The military will have to integrate unfamiliar and complex systems, as well as take into account the characteristics of new tanks in changeable weather conditions, the publication said.

In mid-May, the Pentagon announced that the United States would train the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only to control the M1A1 Abrams tanks, but also to maintain them. At the same time, 31 Abrams tanks were delivered to Germany for training of the Ukrainian military.

The decision of US President Joe Biden to supply Abrams tanks became known on January 25. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.