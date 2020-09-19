Member of the Bundestag, member of the Committee on International Affairs Waldemar Gerdt assessed in an interview with RIA News risks of abandoning the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

According to him, stopping construction could lead to fines in the amount of more than ten billion euros. The deputy recalled that the gas pipeline is not a project of Russia or Germany, since more than 100 companies participate in it. “They all received permission, went through the appropriate procedures and invested money,” he said.

In addition, according to him, the abandonment of Nord Stream-2 calls into question the energy security of Germany. “We are closing coal stations, abandoning nuclear energy, switching to electric transport, and where are we going to get energy resources,” the deputy asked.

According to him, the whole story surrounding the shutdown of the gas pipeline is a struggle for energy sales markets, since the United States, given its plans to supply liquefied gas to Europe, is unprofitable to build a gas pipeline from Russia.

Earlier, the heads of the East German lands supported the continuation of the construction of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”. The heads of the governments of the regions of the former GDR belonging to the centrist and left parties spoke in favor of the continuation of the construction of the project, according to the minutes of the East German conference.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the deadline was postponed by at least a year. In the summer of 2020, the United States wanted to increase pressure on the project and extend sanctions to the companies that insure the pipelayers.