German MP Nolte: peace talks on Ukraine will begin in autumn or winter

Member of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag, Jan Nolte (Alternative for Germany party), assessed the possibility of peace talks on Ukraine. About this he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Nolte specified that more and more voices are being heard in the Bundestag in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine instead of increasing the supply of weapons. He called the condition for the start of peace negotiations and suggested that this would happen in the fall or winter if the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) failed.

“However, 42 F-16 fighters will arrive only in the spring, and [президент Украины Владимир] Zelenskiy also just announced plans to ramp up arms production. I believe that the continuation of hostilities is more likely, ”he concluded.

Earlier, Hungarian President Katalin Novak called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to start peace talks. She stressed that she does not see a military solution to the conflict that could lead to long-term peace.