German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of state terrorism and constant violation of human rights in the country. His words convey RIA News…

“Those who poison their own population with chemicals and gas have committed a crime according to all the criteria of international law. And this is the reason why we are not ready to come into contact with this regime at all, ”Maas said. He noted that the Russian side offered to negotiate with Assad, but Germany is not ready for this.

“As long as this war continues, I do not see anyone among the Western community of states ready to discuss with Assad how to end this war,” he concluded.

Earlier, Britain, Germany, Italy, the United States and France refused to recognize the upcoming presidential elections in Syria as fair. President Bashar al-Assad has been held responsible for the ongoing war and the resulting suffering of the Syrian people.