Prime Minister of Saxony Kretschmer allowed the restoration of economic relations between Germany and Russia

The Prime Minister of the German federal state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said that economic relations between Germany and Russia could be resumed. He announced this in an interview with Focus magazine.

Kretschmer said the energy policy is to keep options open. Thus, he answered the question whether it is possible to restore gas supplies from Russia and whether the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the construction of which cost about eight billion euros, will be needed in the future. The project allows transporting not only gas, but also hydrogen.