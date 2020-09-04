The police found the bodies of five children in an apartment in the German city of Solingen, reports RIA News with reference to the local TV channel.

The bodies of the children were discovered by their grandmother, who lived in another city. The house was cordoned off by police, doctors arrived at the scene.

The age of the children, according to the police, is from one to eight years. The reasons for their death are still unknown.

According to local authorities, the 27-year-old mother of the deceased children, who is considered the main suspect, tried to commit suicide at the Düsseldorf train station with her 11-year-old son. The boy was not injured, while the woman was seriously injured.