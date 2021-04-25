An investigation into the actions of a German Red Cross employee who changed the BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for saline was started by the police in Wilhelmshaven, Germany (Lower Saxony). This is reported in a statement released on Sunday, April 25, at website Friesland County.

It is noted that a woman who worked at a local vaccination center on Wednesday, April 21, replaced the vaccine with saline six times. She explained her act by the fact that she allegedly did not want to report on the fallen ampoule with the drug.

The incident became known due to the fact that the employee reported her action to a colleague, who, in turn, on Saturday, April 24, informed the responsible persons. At the moment, local authorities are contacting people who may have been injected with saline. An antibody test will help determine whether or not a vaccine has been administered. In addition, a special hotline has been created for citizens’ appeals.

The woman is suspected of a crime related to injury to health.

On the eve it became known that at the vaccination center in the French city of Epernay, located in the northeast of the country, doctors mistakenly injected 140 patients with saline instead of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The incident itself took place on April 20. The error was noticed the next day. To date, the medical facility has contacted all patients. French health authorities do not report the reasons for the incident.