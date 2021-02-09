German doctor and businessman Winfried Stöcker has been put on trial over experiments to create a vaccine against coronavirus. This was reported to the MDR TV channel by a representative of the prosecutor’s office of the city of Lubeck.

The 74-year-old Görlitz department store owner, who owns his own laboratory, invented the drug in the spring of 2020 and began testing it on himself and others without permission. In March and April, Stocker said he had his thigh muscle inoculated four times. After that, he tested the substance on his wife, children and 65 other volunteers. He assured that none of the participants in the illegal trials had side effects, except for a slight irritation and pain at the injection site, and as a result, all developed antibodies.

In his blog, the entrepreneur posted a recipe for the vaccine, noting that it is easy to make and store. He suggested that with the help of his drug, all of Germany “will be cleared of the coronavirus” in a few months, says the Luzerner Zeitung. The vaccine was said to be 95 percent effective.

In September 2020, he reported his results to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the registration of vaccines, and asked for more trials to confirm the effectiveness of the drug. However, scientists turned to the prosecutor’s office. A criminal case was opened against him on suspicion of violating the law on medicines.

Stocker turned to the renowned lawyer and politician Wolfgang Kubicki, who has been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Bundestag since 2018. According to him, the doctor did not conduct clinical trials of the drug, but used it for self-medication, so he did not need permission.

Stocker founded Euroimmun in 1987, which develops methods for the recognition of autoimmune and infectious diseases. The campaign now has offices in 17 countries. In 2017, Stockker sold Euroimmun to the American concern for 1.2 billion euros.