In Germany, a citizen of Ukraine was detained, who is suspected of belonging to a foreign terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IG, a terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation). This was reported on July 10 at site General Prosecutor’s Office of Germany.

“She is accused of membership in a terrorist organization abroad, as well as violation of the obligation to raise children,” the agency said in a statement.

Employees of the Department for Criminal Affairs of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia detained a woman on July 6 in the city of Bielefeld. The next day, the court issued a warrant for her arrest and sent her to a pre-trial detention center.

According to investigators, in 2014, the woman joined a terrorist organization when she went to Syria with her husband and four minor children. A Ukrainian woman kept house for her husband, according to the duties that women perform in IS. After the death of her husband, she married two other members of the organization of Islamic rites. The woman also raised her children according to the ideology of the organization. In early 2019, a Ukrainian woman was captured by the Kurds.

Earlier, on June 30, it was reported that a military court sentenced a supporter of the Katiba Tawhid wal-Jihad group (banned in Russia) to five years and six months in a penal colony on charges of public calls for terrorist activities. He posted videos on social networks that contain propaganda of terrorism and the ideology of the group’s activities.

On June 15, in the Stavropol Territory, FSB officers detained two men who were about to commit a terrorist attack in the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pyatigorsk. It is known that the suspects are supporters of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation). A criminal case has been initiated.