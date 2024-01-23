Only 17% of Germans had a positive view of the government's performance, the worst figure recorded by public opinion research institute Insa since the federal government began operating in 2021. He writes about this on January 20 Bild am Sonntag

“According to the current poll <...> 76%, or about three quarters, of citizens are dissatisfied with the work of the federal government,” journalists write.

As a result of the parliamentary elections in 2021, none of the parties received a majority, so a coalition emerged, as the Germans call it, “traffic light”. Red is the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), yellow is the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens. Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, became Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Also according to the study, the SPD loses one percentage point and achieves only 15% approval. Greens – 12% and FDP – 5%.

According to the survey results, 72% of respondents do not agree with the work of Chancellor Scholz. It is noted that this is three points more than a month ago, at the beginning of December. Only 20% of respondents believe that Scholz is doing a good job. In December, 23% of survey participants thought so.

The study was conducted among 1,002 people on January 11 and 12.

Earlier, on January 15, Candidate of Economic Sciences, expert of the international public movement “The Other Ukraine” Alexander Dudchak admitted that farmers’ rallies in Germany could speed up the process of replacing Scholz as Chancellor of Germany. The political scientist pointed out that one of the most important reasons for the “plight of fate” of farmers and metallurgists, as well as employees of the chemical industry and other enterprises that are closing in Germany, is the US state-supported policy towards the Russian Federation.

On January 3, Member of the European Parliament from the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Gunnar Beck, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that Scholz should resign because his government is a disaster.