German General Kater: 2024 will be a decisive year in the conflict in Ukraine

The year 2024 will be a decisive year militarily and a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine. It will show whether the local armed forces (AF) will be able to seize the initiative in the confrontation with Russia, retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) of Germany Roland Kater said on air YouTube-Welt channel.

Kater noted that currently the initiative in a military conflict belongs to representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military is not yet able to launch an active counter-offensive. “We must be realistic in our assessments. Now I see that the initiative is with the Russians,” said Kater.

The retired lieutenant general also added that in 2024 the issue of peace negotiations on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine could be resolved. Kater clarified that the conflict between states could end before the end of December.

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the US authorities may run out of resources to continue providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine. It will be impossible to transfer new aid to Kyiv without the approval of the US Congress. However, there has not yet been overwhelming support for such measures in the legislature.