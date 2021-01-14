In Germany, 10 people died shortly after being vaccinated against coronavirus with a drug from Pfizer / BioNTech. RIA News. Now specialists of the Paul Erich Institute are checking these cases, but they proceed from the fact that there is no connection with the vaccination, said the head of the department of drug and drug safety at the Institute Brigitte Keller-Stanislavsky.

According to her, all the dead were serious patients with numerous diseases, they were under palliative care. Researchers believe people died from underlying medical conditions, coincidentally with vaccinations.

Keller-Stanislavsky emphasized that these data are within the expected mortality rate in the specified age category for the vaccination campaign. Those who died were from 79 to 93 years old. All of them had serious pre-existing medical conditions. They were vaccinated against coronavirus, as they were at increased risk of severe COVID-19. The interval between vaccination and death among them ranged from several hours to four days.

Note that vaccination with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech companies in Germany began on December 27. First of all, vaccinations are given to people over 80 years old, residents and employees of nursing homes, and health workers. As of January 14, 842 thousand people received the first vaccinations.

Earlier it was reported that 23 people died in Norway after being vaccinated with Pfizer.