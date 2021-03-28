It may be similar to the match we have played against Greece, it can be a similar game. “I don’t say it, it says it Luis Enrique, and the phrase does nothing but rescue the boredom and pessimism with which we went to bed on Thursday. However, the only important thing this afternoon in Tbilisi it is the result. It does not matter if it costs us to open the can, yes Georgia he backs down with his eleven players. The only vital thing today is to add the three points, because otherwise our walk towards him would be unexpectedly complicated. Qatar World Cup 2022 (follow the game live on As.com).

We have gotten used to caviar and It is hard to imagine La Roja in trouble heading to a great international event. From the Germany World Cup 2006, Spain did not start a qualifying round without victory. Then, the draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina forced us to go to the play-offs. We better change the subject, although for this it is mandatory that Spain change the game. We must improve in attack compared to Thursday’s duel in grenade, avoid that horizontal football that does not lead to a good port, because against Greece we only shot twice on target. The Llorente experiment, with the Atlético player as right back, did not give the resultor desired. The rojiblanco’s gunpowder seems to evaporate in that position, so Maybe Porro is the chosen one today. Busquets could take the handle to the detriment of Rodri, while it remains to be seen if the freshness that Bryan Gil showed in the minutes he played against Greece will be worth him to win the title. Hard. Up while Luis Enrique will wait until the last minute to defoliate Gerard Moreno’s daisy, down Thursday with a hamstring strain. The goal against the Hellenes is the best guarantee for Morata It is again the number nine of La Roja.

The Spanish team comes from a draw that tasted like nothing, while Georgia faces the appointment after a defeat that tasted like a lot. He fell by the minimum in Sweden (1-0), but the courage in the approach of Willy sagnol garnered praise in the Georgian press. The meeting in Solna marked the debut of the Frenchman at the head of the Caucasian team, which caressed the qualification for Euro 2020 but fell in the final playoff against Macedonia. Kvaratskhelia had to be substituted at halftime against the Swedes, but seems recovered of his annoyances and everything indicates that Sagnol will align him from the beginning. Much of the Georgian options pass through the boots of this 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Rubin Kazan. Kankava, meanwhile, is his Sergio Ramos: a 35-year-old international who from the pivot position gives stability to the team, a rock that has added 95 games with his team.

Within La Roja they are clear that it will not be a comfortable match. The last two results against Georgia, in the qualifying phase for the 2014 World Cup, make it clear: we won without brilliance (0-1 and 2-0). And another piece of information that statistics offer: Spain lost to Georgia in 2016 in a friendly in Getafe that served as preparation for the European Championship.

The public is both the good and the bad news of the game. The good one, because some 15,000 fans will gather in the stands of the National Stadium (the authorities allow a third of the capacity), Which tastes great now that we’ve just crossed the border of a pandemic year. The bad news is that those voices play in favor of the rival. An extra breath from the stands towards a team revolutionized by Sagnol but, let’s not forget it, ranks 89th in the FIFA rankings. A rival clearly inferior to Spain (sixth on that list) as long as we manage to get the ball to go north instead of to the side.