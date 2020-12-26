f I was told four years ago what was going to happen in Georgia, I would not have believed it: neither the massive electoral purge, nor the Stacey Abrams campaign of 2018, then the one for registrations on the electoral lists, let alone the 2020 results. ”Like Laurel Snyder, not many people would have bet a dollar on a switch from“ red ”to“ blue ”in this southern state. And when this Atlanta-based writer put this scenario in a nutshell during a “Writers Against Trump” webinar in mid-December, her cronies nodded frankly. It was Florida that billed itself as THE Swing State that Democrats and Republicans were snapping up. And it was in Texas, where demographic changes were much more advanced, that an indecisive state fate was promised. Finally, on November 3, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by nearly 13,000 votes. And on January 5, it is here, in the heart of the South, that everything will be played out for the Biden administration during a “runoff” (say the equivalent of a second round) which promises to be the more media coverage of the runoffs. Two senators’ seats are at stake. The stake is simple: the Democrats win and they will have 50 senators, tied with the Republicans, but the casting vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris will allow them to have the means to their policy. If they lose even one of the two elections, they will be doomed to see their legislative initiatives blocked by the Republican dyke of the Senate.

Can Democrats replicate the feat of November 3 in a state with a long conservative past? “Can the blue wave survive Trump?” “Rephrases Lauric Henneton, senior lecturer at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, during a webinar on” North American cities in Trump’s time “organized by the Euna network (Northern Urban Studies American). In Georgia, the “blue wave” (Joe Biden increased Hillary Clinton’s electoral capital by a third, from 1.8 to 2.4 million votes) undoubtedly fed on the rejection of the figure of Donald Trump. The very day the outgoing president lost this state, Republican Senator David Perdue was ahead of Jon Ossof (49.7% against 47.9%), yet failing to cross the 50% mark, which leads, according to a local rule, at the famous runoff.

“The new great migration”

Finally, the defeated president may be doing his nemesis Joe Biden a proud service by getting so involved in the senatorial campaign and sowing discord within the GOP (Grand Old Party, the nickname of the Republican Party). ). He successively attacked the Republican Secretary of the Elections, Brad Raffensperger, accused of having covered up the fraud by validating the results after a recount, then the Republican Governor Brian Kemp for having certified them. Some of the most bitter Trumpists are calling for a boycott of the January 5 ballot, which will no doubt be played out to within a few thousand votes. But, Trump or not Trump, the emergence of Democrats in this state that was loyal to them until the signing of the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s remains a lasting phenomenon. It is due to demographic changes and the immense work of registering voters.

“There is a double process: densification and diversification. It is when there is densification through diversification that there is change ”, summarizes Lauric Henneton. In short, the electoral cursor shifts towards Democrats when the new inhabitants are members of “minorities”. The heart of the demographic boom is located in the metropolis of Atlanta, where “population growth is based almost exclusively on blacks.” Joe Biden collected 1.5 million votes there, against 1 million for Barack Obama in 2008. According to a survey, residents who arrived in the past 10 years voted 65% Democrat. The social sciences had studied it: the “new great migration” (in reference to the “great migration” which saw, between 1910 and 1950, millions of blacks leave the South and its segregationist laws to go to the big cities of the South. Northeast and Midwest) favors Democrats in the long run. But it is still necessary that these potential voters vote. The Republicans got it right, they, who led an electoral purge of nearly 1.5 million voters before the 2018 election, which allowed Brian Kemp to get rid of Stacey Abrams. The latter then led, with his organization Fair Fight, an immense work of registration on the electoral rolls (800,000 people in 2 years), without which Joe Biden would never have glimpsed the slightest hope of victory. Now registered en masse, voters must move on January 5: that’s all the work of political and union activists (see the interview on page 30).

