Tbilisi City Court arrested Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement party of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, reports RIA News.

“The court decided to satisfy the request of the prosecutor’s office,” the judge said.

Melia is at the office of her party, while opposition figures from various parties are guarding the building and declaring that they will not give Melia to the police.

On Tuesday, the parliament stripped Melia of her parliamentary immunity, after which the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to arrest the oppositionist for refusing to pay the previously selected 40,000 lari bond.

Recall that Melia was accused of organizing and leading group violence during the riots and anti-Russian actions in June 2019.