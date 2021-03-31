In Georgia, eggs were thrown at the hotel where Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner stayed to celebrate his 87th birthday. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

Thus, the protesters in Tbilisi expressed disagreement with the opinion of the TV presenter. In their opinion, Posner’s presence in Georgia is unacceptable because of his statements about Abkhazia.

The channel also published a video in which a man wrote in red paint on the asphalt near the hotel building: “Get out of Georgia.” Among other things, the protesters shouted obscene language towards Russia.

In addition, protesters complained about the hotel restaurant that hosted Posner’s birthday banquet. The institution will be fined for violating quarantine restrictions.

Earlier it was reported that Posner’s arrival in Tbilisi caused a protest. The protesters did not like the statements made earlier by the presenter that Abkhazia will never be part of Georgia.

Abkhazia declared independence after the 1992-1993 war with Georgia. In August 2008, Georgia sent troops into South Ossetia in an attempt to regain control of the region. After Russian intervention, the Georgian military was driven out of the conflict zone. In the same month, Moscow officially recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria announced the recognition of South Ossetia. In addition to these four countries, Vanuatu announced the recognition of Abkhazia. In 2018, the independence of the two republics was recognized by Syria.