Genoa – A quarter of the Italian population suffers from metabolic syndrome, a set of factors that increase the risk of developing chronic diseases over time such as type II diabetes or cardiovascular disorders. A condition that it can be diagnosed, and therefore reversible, with simple screening of a few minutes.

In Genoa it will be possible to do it for free from 14 to 16 November at the Silver Economy Forum: at Palazzo della Meridiana there will be a common desk where visitors will have the opportunity to undergo tests to evaluate their metabolic and cardiovascular risk.

The service is also accessible, but at a cost of 25 euros, at the municipal pharmacy of Quinto and will soon also be available in those in via Burlando and via Molassana. “The metabolic test is supported by an artificial intelligence algorithm that allows us to understand with great accuracy whether a person has a high risk of metabolic syndrome – he explains Alberto Berettascientific director of SoLongevity who collaborates on the project with the Municipality – It is a syndrome that is still not very diagnostic, as the name suggests it is a set of symptoms and pathologies: it can combine diabetes and hypertension or obesity, just to give an example”.

To understand the risk you just need to undergo a few simple tests: measurement of cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, triglycerides, blood pressure and waist circumference. The data is then cross-referenced with a lifestyle questionnaire.

“The objective of the initiative is to raise awareness of a new simple and quick prevention service that allows us to identify the conditions that can favor the onset of chronic pathologies – he explains Matteo Campora, municipal councilor with responsibility for pharmacies – With this initiative, Genoa’s municipal pharmacies are becoming increasingly social, offering not only sales but also consultancy and check-ups. And precisely for this reason we have given the mandate to use the profits to open a new point in an area of ​​the city currently poorly served by private healthcare facilities, we are still evaluating the neighborhood but the new municipal pharmacy will certainly be in the west”.

Preventing aging by reducing the risk of pathologies in the medium to long term and promoting physiological rejuvenation is possible with the “healthy aging”: “This is sophisticated research, often carried out in the clinic, which however has the ability to be implemented in a democratic way through the platform that we make available, as in this case, to pharmacies – he adds Guido CornettoneCEO of SoLongevity – Chronic pathologies arise over time and can be anticipated and combated with small attentions relating to lifestyle”.

The screening will also be bookable via the Genoese municipal pharmacy app: is called Online Pharmacy and from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm, it allows you to connect with a pharmacist and obtain all the services you would have in the storefrom booking tests to counseling on medications.