Genoa – Wednesday, June 16, night: an obstacle course begins for motorists heading from the city center to the west. Not only is the motorway section closed between Genoa Airport is Genoa Pra ‘, it is also impossible to leave the flyover in via di Francia. To allow work on the Amt trolleybus area line, due to the construction sites of the San Benigno motorway junction, from 21.30 to 3.30, from 14 to 16 June, the exit of the Overpass in via di Francia and via di Francia were closed. in both directions (in the section via Scarsellini-via Balleydier). It is just an example of slalom that motorists are forced to face, struggling with a swarm of urban construction sites, as well as motorways, which do not always appear coordinated with each other. A serious problem, considering the difficulties that Liguria and the capital in particular will have to endure for a long time for the safety of tunnels and viaducts of A10, A12, A7 and A26.

The funnel of via Cornigliano

The works for the enhancement of the knot of San Benigno – which are borne by Autostrade per l’Italia – go ahead. At this stage, work is underway for the foundation of the new piers of the viaduct that will have to cross via di Francia and the railway, but no other traffic closures are planned in the city until September. On the other hand, the work in progress for the redevelopment of via Cornigliano is worrying: an intervention worth almost 7 million, financed with the funds of the program agreement for overcoming the hot steel industry in Cornigliano. Between the Covid emergency and various unforeseen events in progress, the works have had several stop and go. And, due to this construction site, until July 31st in via Cornigliano the alternating one-way traffic light will remain, for excavation works and the movement of utilities, with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour. And it is chaos especially if, as in recent days, the closures of motorway sections are added to this. A situation that could lead to a radical decision: an ordinance by the Municipality to limit access to via Cornigliano only to residents, public transport and those who work in the area.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation with an update every two hours – he explains the councilor for Mobility Matteo Campora – We have also strengthened the road signs to ensure that people go to the Guido Rossa, even if it is not easy, because especially for those arriving from outside there is a tendency to enter via Cornigliano ». In these days the situation will be assessed to arrive at a specific ordinance, if necessary. “We monitor for another three or four days and then – clarifies Campora – with Società per Cornigliano, the Medio Ponente municipality and the other interested realities, we will see whether to implement the hypothesis we are studying: an ordinance to allow transit only to residents and vehicles public, and for business purposes. All the others should instead go through the Red Guide ». The commissioner also explains that, periodically, meetings dedicated to roads and construction sites are held with representatives of the Region, Municipality and motorway concessionaires: “I have already participated in three tables and precisely in these meetings – he remembers – the request to remove the motorway construction sites on weekends. So far there have been no problems for the traffic linked to the departures of the ferries, but we expect an increase towards the middle of July ».

In the meantime, however, the construction site map in the city is dense in many areas. Until June 30, for the maintenance works of the road viaduct between via Tosonotti and via delle Fabbriche a Voltri, the intersection is regulated by movieri, while in via Fiorino the road system is one-way alternating with traffic lights (completion of works also scheduled for 30 June). And again until midnight on 30 June, an alternating one-way street is set up in via delle Fabbriche for moving the work area on the viaduct from via Camozzini, with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.

The inconveniences also continue in via Militare di Borzoli, where the alternating one-way street regulated by a traffic light has been extended until November 30, while until December 31, as part of the hydraulic adaptation of the Chiaravagna stream in Sestri Ponente, between via Sestri and via Giotto, the vehicle parking is modified , pedestrian paths and road regulations in the stretch between via Hermada and the stream, with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.

Maxi construction site in Valpolcevera

And soon a large construction site will also affect the Valpolcevera, where sixty joints of the road viaduct in Bolzaneto in the area of ​​the general fruit and vegetable market must be replaced. The intervention was also recently solicited by the traffic police and the technicians of the Municipality explain that it is an important work, which will be carried out with funding expected from the Region.

The Equinix2 project and waterfront

For the Equinix2 Africa Cable project (of which Genoa will become the headquarters with a digital hub connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East), the excavation works for burying cable ducts are involving several roads in the Lower Val Bisagno and Medio Levante municipalities. Speed ​​limits (at 30 kilometers per hour) or regulated one-way streets multiply. Among the streets involved, corso Torino, corso De Stefanis, via Pisa, piazza Carloforyou. Among the maxi interventions that will change the face of the city there are those for the Levante Waterfront: until 30 September in via dei Pescatori and in the terminal section of the Sopraelevata there is the narrowing of the traffic lanes, here too with a limit of speed at 30 kilometers, to allow excavations for the movement of utilities.