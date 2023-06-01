Genoa – The filming of one has started in Genoa new miniseriesdirected by Luca Lucini and Ago Panini, broadcast on Rai 1 dedicated to Goffredo Mameli, Risorgimento poet and author of the “Song of the Italians”, which later became the anthem of the Republic. The series tells of two years of war, politics, poetry, subterfuge, betrayal and love, in the ardor of the First War of Independence and the defense of the Roman Republic, but above all it is the story of a boy with a heart ancient and looking to the future. To interpret Mameli is Riccardo De Rinaldis, while Amedeo Gullà will be Nino Bixio. Also in the cast is Neri Marcorè.

“Another great confirmation for our land, among the most popular and sought-after locations for films, dramas and TV commercials – comments the president and councilor for Culture of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti – visibility and promotion of the territory, but also work: according to INPS data, in 2022 in Liguria workers in the entertainment sector increased by as much as 1,500 units compared to 2021, exceeding 8,000 total employees. And the paid days of workers in this sector increased, going from 635,000 to 936,000”.

“This new series – adds the president of the Genoa Liguria Film Commission, Cristina Bolla – confirms what Liguria is doing in terms of promotion and economic development of the territory. About 80 extras a day, more than 100 crew members of which 40% Ligurian workers, six months of production for over 20 days of production in Liguria. These numbers confirm how important the economic impact of productions is of the first range which, for three years now, have given impetus to the audiovisual sector, which is becoming a real creative industry”.